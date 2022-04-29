Ledecky adds 200m ticket to her 800m free berth at world c'ships

WASHINGTON • United States freestyle great Katie Ledecky punched her ticket to a second individual event at the World Championships with a dominant 200m freestyle victory at the US trials on Wednesday.

Ledecky, the 200m free gold medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, clocked 1min 55.15sec to beat 15-year-old Claire Weinstein (1:57.08) by almost two seconds.

Ledecky's time made her the second-fastest in the world this year behind Australian Ariarne Titmus, who is not expected to compete at the June 18-July 3 top-tier meet in Budapest.

As in her impressive 800m free victory on Tuesday, Ledecky swam faster than she did in the Tokyo Olympics final last year.

She said: "It was pretty good. I was a little sloppy this morning (during the prelims) with some turns and all that, so I just wanted to clean some of those things up and see what I can do. And it was a solid time... I'm happy with it."

Kieran Smith, who won the 400m free bronze in Tokyo, clinched the men's 200m free in 1:45.25, just one of the 2022 world-leading times produced on Wednesday on the second day of the trials in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Drew Kibler was second in 1:45.32, second-fastest in the world this year. Ryan Murphy won the men's 200m backstroke in a world-leading 1:55.01.

Lilly King went out fast and held on to win the women's 200m breaststroke in a world-best 2:21.19, with collegiate star Kate Douglass finishing second in 2:21.43, booking her berth in Budapest in the second-quickest time this year.

Seven-gold Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel won the men's 50m butterfly in 22.84sec, a US Open record that is second-fastest in the world this year behind Brazilian world record-holder Nicholas Santos' 22.73.

In an interview airing fully this weekend, Dressel opened up about the mental health struggles he has endured with after being anointed as the successor to Michael Phelps.

He said: "I didn't hit any of my goal times in Tokyo. And that's not fair to myself... I just won five gold medals on the biggest world stage in sports, and I'm thinking about how I wish I would've gone faster."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE