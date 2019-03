China's Chen Yufei is overcome with emotion and fatigue after beating her Chinese Taipei opponent Tai Tzu-ying in the women's singles final of the All England Open championships played at Arena Birmingham yesterday. The Chinese third seed beat the top seed and twice defending champion 21-17, 21-17 to win her first title at the world's oldest badminton competition. It was also Chen's first win over Tai after 11 previous defeats by the world No. 1 shuttler.