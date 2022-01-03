Leatherhead scores in thrilling finish sunday's

Racing fans, starved of action from the one-month break at Kranji, got plenty of thrills and "spills" at Singapore racing's resumption yesterday with 12 races on the card - all on the Polytrack.

It was still racing behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 protocols, but fans enjoyed it on StarHub's Horse Racing Channel 288 (English) and 289 (Chinese).

The 2022 season's opener saw some exciting finishes, including two won by the narrowest of margins - a nose - two three-figure upsets and two horses dislodging their rider on the way to the start.

Coincidentally, both were senior jockey Saifudin Ismail's mounts. One Way Ticket was caught, vetted and finished third in Race 8, while Split Second was scratched from the final race.

The main event of the day - the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,600m - had only eight runners, but it turned out to be a thrilling affair.

It was won by the Ricardo Le Grange-trained bottomweight Leatherhead from stablemate and topweight Pennywise, with the stable's third runner, Senor Don, beating only one home.

Le Grange had said pre-race that his trio were in great shape. He was banking on some luck in the competitive event, pointing to the David Kok-trained rising star Real Efecto as the horse to beat. Real Efecto finished third.

Although his four earlier victories were over yesterday's course and distance, including one in record time (1min 37.45sec), Leatherhead was the least-backed of the stable's trio, at $57 for a win.

His successes were all in Class 4, but he was racing in Class 3, which justified his higher odds. Senor Don showed $24 and Pennywise $26. Real Efecto was the $14 favourite.

Le Grange had calculated that by running Leatherhead in a higher division, it "would take some weight off him". It paid dividends. After Zyrul Nor Azman's 2kg claim, Leatherhead got in with only 51kg, 8kg lighter than Pennywise.

Pennywise, who sat around fourth behind the tearaway leader Super Dynasty, Vittoria Perfetta and Senor Don early, hit the front shortly after straightening.