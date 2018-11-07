Learning from the best

Some 150 kids from five local rugby clubs got up close and personal with All Blacks players Angus Ta'avao, Tim Perry and Liam Coltman yesterday morning at the Tanglin Rugby Club pitch. At a grassroots training clinic named "The Making of a Future Rugby Star", participants learnt key skills including teamwork, persistence and fitness that the All Blacks believe are critical to the grooming of a future champion. The rugby clinic was organised by AIG, a major global sponsor of the All Blacks. AIG Singapore chief executive Claudia Salem said: "It's our communities that make us successful and we're so grateful for this fantastic opportunity to bring some of the world's best rugby players to share their talents with the Singapore rugby community."