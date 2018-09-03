Learn how to boost your financial fitness at ST Run talk

Already in great shape and raring to go for The Straits Times Run?

Participants can now learn how to ensure their money has the legs to last the long run too, through a talk conducted by asset managers Lion Global Investors (LGI).

The 12.30-1.30pm talk is on Sept 22, one day before the run, as part of the ST Run Festival 2018 at OCBC Arena Hall 1.

It will feature two segments:

• Balanced And Steady Wins The Race

• Run The Distance With Disruptors.

LGI multi-asset strategies head Herbert Wong and senior portfolio manager S.K. Selvan who, between them have 53 years of experience in the finance industry, will share their expertise with 50 people.

Said an LGI spokesman: "Looking after your financial health means that, apart from saving up for rainy days and insuring yourself well, you should also incorporate investment as part of your financial plan.

"This is to enable you to grow your wealth over the long term. Investing should also be done in a disciplined and well-diversified way over the long term."

Participants will have the opportunity to find out more about the benefits of balanced funds and investing in disruptive trends like artificial intelligence and big data.

"Life expectancy is now higher and cost of living is ever-climbing in Singapore," added the LGI spokesman.

"By investing wisely, Singaporeans can continue to live life the way they want it to be and do things as they desire with unbridled financial freedom and medical attention in their retirement years."

Registration for the talk is now open to all ST Run participants at www.straitstimesrun.com

The ST Run Festival, which can accommodate more than 50 booths in addition to the race-pack collection area, is open to both ST Run participants and non-participants.

Participants who attend the LGI talk will receive a juicer worth $30.

• The ST Run on Sept 23 comprises three categories - 5km, 10km and 18.45km. Registration is $50, $60 and $70 respectively. Past participants enjoy a loyal runner rate - $38, $48 and $58. Sign up at www.straitstimesrun.com