Leaner Sea Games goal

Future SEA Games line-ups will bear a closer resemblance to those at the Asian and Olympic Games, senior officials pledged yesterday at the 6th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Sports (AMMS-6).

By working closely with the SEA Games Federation and respective national Olympic councils, this "will create more opportunities for Asean athletes to compete and to build a stronger foundation in the lead-up" to the Asiad and Olympics, the top two multi-sport events open to the region's sportsmen and women.

The biennial SEA Games usually features a huge programme. The 2019 edition in the Philippines saw a record 56 sports while next year's Hanoi Games will feature 40. In contrast, the 2020 Olympics had only 33.

Yet, the region, which has a combined population of almost 680 million, routinely underperforms at the Olympics. At Tokyo 2020, Asean athletes claimed just three golds. At Rio 2016, the haul was five. Four years before that in London, participants from Asean failed to win a single title.

While Olympic and Asian Games disciplines like athletics, swimming, badminton, shooting and table tennis are staples of the SEA Games programme, many hosts also include traditional sports like muay thai, silat and wushu or esoteric disciplines like fin swimming in a bid to bump up their medal tallies. This has led to critics calling the biennial affair a "kampung" Games.

The AMMS-6 was held virtually and attended by sports ministers and delegates from the 10 member states. It was Singapore's first time chairing the biennial meeting since its inception in 2011. The next edition in 2023 will be chaired by Thailand.

In his opening address, Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong highlighted the importance of sport in the region, saying: "Sport plays a critical role in fostering stronger people-to-people relations and engagement within Asean and has this ability to unite and rally us - just as it has done so today.

"Let us continue to work together as one Asean to realise our region's sporting aspirations."

Another key area of focus is strengthening the region's anti-doping capabilities, Mr Tong noted, as part of the Asean Work Plan on Sports 2021-2025 which was adopted at the meeting.

The Republic will lead such efforts in the region by working closely with the World Anti-Doping Agency and the South-east Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organisation to raise the capability and capacity of national anti-doping organisations. The plan is to increase awareness about anti-doping and train more officials.

It will also share best practices in high performance sports through the Association of Sports Institutes in Asia as well as expertise and insights on health and wellness through Sport Singapore's Active Health programme.

The Asean active citizens worldwide benchmark report on sports participation, which surveyed over 15,000 respondents across 10 cities nominated by each member state, was initiated by Singapore and started early this year. It took nine months to complete.

The report studied how sport can be used to bring about better health, social and economic outcomes for the member states and the community. The insights would also help in fostering regional sport collaborations and partnerships.

It will be finalised in consultation with member states.

Concluding the meeting, Mr Tong said it was a fruitful one and that significant milestones have been achieved.

He added: "Sport is also a powerful driver in transcending cultures and bringing our societies together. We must continue our efforts in strengthening the Asean sporting ecosystem for closer Asean integration."