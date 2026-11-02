Leaner Commonwealth Games generated £223 million in economic activity across Scotland, evaluation shows

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Nov 2 - This year's Commonwealth Games generated £223 million in economic activity across Scotland, an impact evaluation commissioned by the organisers said on Monday.

The quadrennial event for mainly former British colonies has struggled for relevance in the modern era and had been beset by problems before Glasgow stepped in to host the 2026 Games after two hosts pulled out.

The Scottish city, which also hosted the event in 2014, staged a slimmed-down competition featuring 10 sports, rather than the 17 to 20 in previous editions.

"Glasgow 2026 generated £223 million in economic activity across Scotland (gross output), using the city's existing infrastructure and expertise to deliver a world-class sporting event, according to an independent impact evaluation," the organisers said in a statement.

"The 11-day Games generated a significant £158.6m economic boost for the Glasgow City Region."

The Games in Glasgow were funded by the compensation paid by the Australian state of Victoria after it pulled out of hosting in 2023, as well as the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Organisers said the event cost £160 million to stage, significantly less than the £944 million for the 2022 edition in Birmingham.

"This evaluation shows the value of shaping a Games around the capabilities of its host: existing facilities, experienced people and communities with the imagination and enthusiasm to make it their own," said Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir.

"Crucially, it provides valuable evidence for our reset, protecting the quality of integrated sport while opening up more adaptable approaches to hosting.

"Glasgow's circumstances were distinctive, but its experience provides a blueprint for more nations and territories to shape future Games around their own strengths, communities and ambitions."

The next Games will be held in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad in 2030. REUTERS