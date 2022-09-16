Leadership contest at Athletics' AGM

Just four months after the Republic's track and field athletes delivered a best total medal haul at the SEA Games in almost 30 years, Singapore Athletics (SA) president Lien Choong Luen and his management team face a challenge for the leadership of the association.

SA's elections will happen during its annual general meeting, which is slated to take place at the Black Box Auditorium at the Sports Hub on Friday. A total of 22 affiliates will each cast a vote to determine the body's next leadership team.