Le Morne good enough to achieve the hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(4) ALLENDE made good improvement from her first to second start, when a fast-finishing second over this track and trip. She had (3) SAY YES and (11) WAYWARD GIRL behind her and should confirm that form with further progress. (7) ELECTRIC FEELS and (13) CHIQUITA BANANA are also likely improvers after their pleasing introductions. They could make their presence felt.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) METAR ran on strongly from a long way back from a wide draw when snatching victory from (8) COSTA SMERALDA over this course and distance. (6) CALL IT FATE was more than a length further back. The two rivals are better off at the weights and will go after Metar again. (1) BENEATH THE MOON also renews rivalry on similar terms and ought to make her presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(4) CARRIACOU was an eye-catching second on debut over this track and trip. With natural improvement, he could go one better. (6) STRATOSPHERIC also finished second over this course and distance last time. He was drawn wide after a rest, during which he was gelded. He could fight out the finish with improved fitness and a favourable draw. (7) CAPITAINE MAURICE acquitted himself well in a course-and-distance handicap last time. He should have a say now, that he is back in maiden company. (8) MASTER JOSH and (9) CHARLIE CROKER have the form and experience to make their presence felt.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(13) LADY CIMBA and (15) TEARDROP are likely to push forward from wide draws like the last time. Both have the form and experience to be competitive but will need things to go their way. (6) MAKE IT SNAPPY is well drawn and could enjoy the run of the race. She stayed on for third over a shorter trip on debut. With the benefit of that experience, she is likely to open her account. (4) ELLA'S DELIGHT, (9) SUPREME DREAM and (11) FALLO ANCORA are capable of playing a role in the finish with improvement.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) FUTURE SWING and (4) CONTIGUOUS appear the most likely to fight out the finish after going close last time. Future Swing could improve trying this trip for the first time, so is marginally preferred. (1) RELEASE ME and (12) DIRECTOR'S CUT are other likely improvers over this distance after their pleasing sprints. They must be shown utmost respect.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS has improved with a tongue-tie. He was unlucky not to follow up his maiden success last time. He was inconvenienced at the finish. He had (10) TOZZETTI, (5) MACHETE MAN and (9) POLICY TARGET behind that day. From Gate 1, he could win. The progressive three-year-old (2) PAS DE NOM could pose the biggest threat with improvement over this trip. (7) DOUGLAS ran well in a stronger race over a shorter trip last time. He should make his presence felt off the same mark over a more suitable distance.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(3) LE MORNE impressed when following up his maiden win with another cosy success over this track and trip. Although up six points, he is still probably better than rated, so that may not be enough to prevent him from completing the hat-trick. (5) TIZONA and (6) FORT RED are better off at the weights, so are likely to pose more of a threat. But they will need to raise their game to lower his colours. Fellow sophomores (1) SCALINI and (9) MASTER OF AFRICA could emerge as the other threats. They are relatively unexposed and effective over this distance.

RACE 8 (1,250M)

(1) FUN ZONE acquitted herself pretty well in a two-year-old feature over 1,500m last time. The filly should have a chance on her earlier form. (3) GOLDEN HOSTESS and (5) CERTAINLY were also last seen contesting two-year-old KwaZulu-Natal features and will be competitive if reproducing their form. (7) STIPTELIK is lightly raced. She remains relatively unexposed but has run well fresh and to a good level form. She could bounce back to winning ways. (8) LA FOLIE DOUCE was unlucky not to finish closer last time and ought to play a role.