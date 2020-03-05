Le Clos calls Sun 'dirty', wants 2016 silver to be upgraded

CAPE TOWN • Olympic gold medallist Chad le Clos has no doubts Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was cheating and believes he was robbed of his moment on the podium at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Three-time Olympic champion Sun was banned for eight years last Friday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The organisation had contested an earlier decision by swimming's governing body, Fina, which let the 28-year-old off the hook over an incident at his Hangzhou home in September 2018.

A dispute over the accreditation of the three doping testers led to members of Sun's entourage smashing a vial of his blood sample.

South African le Clos, who finished second behind Sun in the 200m freestyle final in Rio, feels justice has been served.

"It's absolutely no surprise to me. He failed two drug tests in 2014. We've all known that he's a dirty swimmer," the 27-year-old told South Africa's Eye Witness News yesterday.

"It's not just me who knows this, it's the whole swimming community. Finally, he's being punished.

"I was ahead by a long way with 50m to go in that (Rio) race, but Sun Yang came past me. He was the only man who did that, and that says it all really. I broke the (South African) national record, the African record and Sun passed me like I was standing still in the last 25m, which is unheard of."

Calling for his silver medal in the 200m free to be upgraded, which would secure a second Olympic gold after his 200m butterfly win at the 2012 London Games, le Clos added: "I believe the guy who came in ninth should be awarded eighth.

"I believe the guy who finished 17th should be awarded 16th and, of course, I believe I deserve that gold medal."

He also expressed his regret at not being able to celebrate another Olympic win.

"I want it for my record. (But) I lost a moment. When Wayde (van Niekerk) and Caster (Semenya) won in 2016, it was huge. Everyone (at home) was so happy.

"When the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup (last year), and when I won in London, those were huge moments. I didn't get that."

Sun has vowed to file an appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, although no date has been set for that hearing.

REUTERS