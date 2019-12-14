Lawyer defends Wada's partial ban

LONDON • Expelling all Russians from the Olympics would have been disproportionate and at risk of being overturned in court, said the lawyer facing mounting criticism for overseeing a World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) decision not to impose a total ban on Russia for a fresh cover-up.

Jonathan Taylor, who chaired a Wada committee that determined the punishment announced on Monday, told The Associated Press that banning only Russia's flag, name and anthem from major sports competitions "was the appropriate line to draw".

Wada ruled that Russian athletes will still be able to compete at international sports events if they can show they are clean and not implicated in a state-sponsored doping scheme.

"You should not punish innocent athletes," Taylor said on Thursday. "So it's not as if there's some overwhelming voice that says, 'No you've got this completely wrong'.

"We have to be careful as well, because those who say it should be a blanket ban... it'll be thrown out in court."

The Wada executive committee on Monday rejected calls led by its athlete committee chair, Beckie Scott, for a complete prohibition on Russians competing after Moscow was found to have tampered with doping data as recently as January.

The tampering of data happened when Russia was meant to be on the path to cleaning up its act after sanctions were imposed that saw some Russians barred from competing at the 2016 Rio Summer Games and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

A British member of the athlete panel quit on Thursday in protest, with former Paralympic rower Victoria Aggar saying Wada prioritised "politics over principle".

"I do not feel that Wada exists any more," the 2008 Beijing bronze medallist said on Twitter.

"Too many political games, too many conflicts and too much self-interest have led to too many bad decisions...

"Yes, they (the Russians) will suffer in the short term with a blanket ban but in the long term we may be able to contribute to a change of culture for the future generations."

The Russian anti-doping agency Rusada will convene on Dec 19 to discuss whether to appeal against the sanctions and bring the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

