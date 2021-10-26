Lavreysen caps year with third gold medal

ROUBAIX (France) • Harrie Lavreysen's domination in the individual sprint continued when he beat fellow Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in the final for his third consecutive title in the discipline at the track cycling world championships on Sunday.

Lavreysen, who paired up with Hoogland to win the team sprint Olympic title in Tokyo, was again in a class of his own on the Roubaix velodrome to add to his 2019 and 2020 crowns, as well as this year's Olympic individual gold medal.

At the recent European Championships and in Japan, Lavreysen beat Hoogland and he was comfortable again on Sunday as he won the final 2-0 to bag his ninth world title.

It was his third win of this year's world championships following his victories in the team sprint with Hoogland and the keirin.

France's Sebastien Vigier took the bronze medal by beating German Stefan Boetticher 2-1.

Danish duo Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the men's madison to add to their Tokyo title in an epic 200-lap 50km race with 20 sprints.

German Lea Sophie Friedrich claimed her third title in five days when she won the keirin event after taking the gold medal in the 500m time trial and the team sprint.

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium won the women's points race but it was quite a feat as she pushed British ace Katie Archibald into second and beat out nine-time world champion Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

It was also Wild's last race, who retired from the track aged 39 having also won the women's madison here.

International Cycling Union (UCI) president David Lappartient was present to give her a send-off speech and he later tweeted: "Years of world-class performance. The ultimate professional. We will miss you legend."

In the final race of the championship, Italian veteran, Elia Viviani, who came to Roubaix with world silver and bronze medals as well as an Olympic gold medal, finally added a rainbow jersey to his collection. He outsprinted Portuguese rider Iuri Leitao in the men's elimination when they were the last two riders standing.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS