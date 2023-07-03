ST Full-time Report: Late FAS call disrupted SEA Games plans, say reports | What does football ownership mean for fans?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.
Preparations for the 2023 SEA Games were in disarray before the Singapore Under-22 football team set foot in Phnom Penh, owing to a late attempt by the Football Association of Singapore to reshuffle their backroom staff.
Next, the cost of running a sports event at the National Stadium is “not prohibitive”, insisted Sport Singapore chief executive Alan Goh in a wide-ranging interview on recent hot-button topics.
Finally, the Lion City Sailors have boosted their ranks both in the backroom and on the pitch.
Late decision disrupted Young Lions’ preparation for SEA Games, say reports
Among the issues raised by members of the review panel was the decision to reshuffle the backroom staff just 10 days before kick-off.
On The Ball: Backed by key transfers, Arsenal ready to go again in pursuit of Man City
Mikel Arteta has been backed, firstly after blooding youth, and now in signing high earners like Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus, writes John Brewin.
Lion City Sailors strengthen side with new head coach, more foreign signings incoming
They have hired Aleksandar Rankovic, a former assistant coach at Dutch Eredivisie club FC Utrecht.
SPL Team Of The Week (Matchweek 18)
The Sailors have five representatives, thanks to their 7-1 thumping of Tanjong Pagar.
Podcast: Man United takeover, football club ownership – Should you care?
Are football’s super-rich owners killing the game? Deepanraj Ganesan and his panel of guests discuss what football ownership really means for fans.
Sports Hub tries to balance commercial, community interests, says SportSG CEO
The national agency in June 2022 announced the termination of the partnership with the private consortium that ran the $1.33 billion facility.
Shocked and disappointed, but dancer Siti Zhywee remains grateful for Olympic Esports opportunity
The Singaporean lost in the quarter-final after a technical issue led to confusion about the scoring system.
Singapore national swimmer Gan Ching Hwee mentally stronger from US college stint
She began her undergraduate studies at Indiana University in January 2022 and now feels more relaxed going into races.
Close-knit Ng sisters to compete together in golf’s Singapore Ladies Masters
Jaymie and Denise are among seven Singaporeans playing at the inaugural China Ladies Professional Golf Association event.
Sporting Life: Some days even a writer wants to be a fan
When you open a notebook, you’re not a fan any more. You’re not here only for the pleasure of sport but to mine it for meaning, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Singapore men’s softball team one step closer to competing at 2025 World Cup
They will compete in World Cup group stage in July 2024, with only eight teams advancing to the Finals.
