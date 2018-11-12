Late drama at UFC fight night

One second. That was all the time left on the clock when drama erupted in the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) Fight Night 139 at the Pepsi Centre in Denver, Colorado, on Saturday night.

South Korean mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jung Chan-sung, nicknamed "The Korean Zombie" because of his style of moving forward relentlessly despite taking hard shots, was leading on the judges' scorecards in his five-round lightweight (up to 66kg) battle with Mexican Yair Rodriguez.

But, in the final moments of the fight, the 31-year-old made a fatal mistake of lunging at Rodriguez, only to be knocked out cold by a reverse elbow. It was the latest knockout in over 4,800 UFC fights.

The main event certainly lived up to its billing as both fighters traded kicks and punches throughout their showdown, shedding blood in the process. Both were not available for interviews after being taken to hospital right after the event.

It was a heartbreaking loss for Jung, who was fighting in just his second bout in the past five years because of two serious injuries and two years of mandatory military service in the South Korean army.

Like Jung, Rodriguez was also coming back from a long layoff due to a contractual dispute and then a chest injury.

His last-gasp knockout earned the 26-year-old both the Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses, worth US$50,000 ($69,000) each.

UFC president Dana White was blown away by the late drama, saying: "Insane. The fight was incredible... It was a war. For Yair to pull off that finish with one second left on the clock and (Jung) winning on the scorecards... crazy."

On a milestone night for the UFC, two other records were set by welterweight (up to 77kg) fighter Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who submitted Mike Perry in the first round of their co-main event.

With his triumph, veteran Cerrone, 35, claimed the UFC records for most wins (21) and most wins by submission or knockouts (15).

Denver-raised Cerrone made surprisingly light work of his compatriot Perry, who had stoked tensions between the two before the fight.

The pair have issues stemming from Cerrone leaving his long-time gym, Jackson Wink, when co-founder Mike Winkeljohn decided to corner Perry - who joined the gym only earlier this year - after the 27-year-old successfully lobbied to fight him.

Late in the first of the three-round bout, Cerrone managed to wrestle out of Perry's takedown and then clinch the win by locking his opponent in the armbar. Perry later claimed on Twitter that the move broke his arm.

Cerrone's win earned a roar of approval from the 11,426 spectators inside the Pepsi Centre, and an even louder roar erupted when he brought his five-month-old son, Dacson Danger, into the Octagon to celebrate.

"First fight as a father," said Cerrone. "It was unbelievable, for sure. When I walked out and I kissed him right before I went into the cage, it didn't matter what Perry had."

The records were set on a night the UFC was celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first show, which was also held in Denver at the now-torn down McNichols Sports Arena, less than half a kilometre away from the Pepsi Centre.

To commemorate the milestone, the UFC used an old-school, 90s-themed graphics package on its broadcast. It also used the original UFC logo, featuring the mascot called "Ulti-Man", on the mat the fighters fought on.

Retired fighters like Art Jimmerson and Dan Severn, who fought on the early UFC shows, were also in attendance at the Pepsi Centre.