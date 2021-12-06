Lapses cost S'pore men in defeat by Filipinos

Singapore slumped to their second defeat at the Men's World Floorball Championship in Finland yesterday, losing 9-4 to a lower-ranked Philippines side.

The Philippines, 19 rungs below world No. 16 Singapore, dominated proceedings at the Helsinki Ice Hall, romping to a 5-0 first-period lead.

Singapore head coach Lim Jin Quan said: "We were lacklustre in the first period and gave the Philippines a huge head start. Defensively we were not aggressive enough and lapses (in concentration) were capitalised on by our opponents.

"Even though we played better in the second and third periods, the early mistakes were just too costly."

The Philippines, who boast a number of players who are plying their trade in Sweden, broke the deadlock through Melvin Alm Mendoza in the fifth minute, before captain Lucas Oijvall Perez swiftly doubled their lead seconds later.

The Filipinos grew in confidence and with Singapore struggling to get into the game, they scored another three goals - two by Mendoza and one by Ryan Hallden Cater - to end the first period, during which they registered 17 shots on goal in contrast to the Republic's seven.

Forward Hafiz Zubir scored Singapore's first goal of the match in the 29th minute, but Mendoza swept in his fourth a minute later to restore Philippines' five-goal advantage.

A more energised Singapore returned to the court in the third period and within four minutes, Lee Chee Yong found the net from distance to make it 6-2.

Both sides continued to push, with Perez and Mendoza cancelling out Singapore's goals by Thaddeus Tan and R. Suria.

With the clock ticking and trailing 8-4, Singapore made the tactical decision to switch the goalkeeper for a field player in a bid to cut the deficit.

But things did not pan out as they had hoped, as Kim Varga Franz dispossessed Lee and had no trouble putting the ball into the unguarded net to make it 9-4 for the world championship debutants.

The Philippines and Estonia were included in the world championships to fill the spots vacated by Australia and Japan, who withdrew owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore will take on world No. 10 Estonia in the final Group D game today.

Despite the loss, Lim praised the team's fighting spirit, saying: "Regardless of the outcome we continued to fight. We will look through the videos and iron out the defensive errors that we made in the first period."