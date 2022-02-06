Langer quits Australian team in shock move

ADELAIDE • Justin Langer resigned abruptly as coach of Australia yesterday, just weeks after leading the side to a 4-0 Ashes Series win over England, with Cricket Australia saying he had rejected a short-term extension to his contract.

His departure came after he held contract discussions with Cricket Australia on Friday, with his deal set to expire in June.

Australia also won last year's Twenty20 World Cup for the first time under the 51-year-old.

As a player, Langer's searing intensity drove him to greatness with the bat. But it also appeared to play a role in his downfall.

In the months leading up to his departure, disgruntled players complained anonymously to local media about his "headmaster-like" leadership style.

"I am intense, yeah. I am serious, I am - do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah," he acknowledged last year. "I'm not perfect."

But his position seemed untenable when new captain and world No. 1 bowler Pat Cummins pointedly refused to publicly endorse Langer when asked recently.

He said: "It lies in Cricket Australia's hands. They're just going through an evaluation process at the moment, which I think is fair."

In response to those comments, former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden told ABC Radio: "I'm sorry Pat but that's garbage... this just reeks of being orchestrated... It was absolutely clear that no one backed him."

Former captain Ricky Ponting was scathing in the way the governing body had handled the matter. "It's a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned," he said on ABC Radio.

Langer was reported to have reacted angrily during a recent meeting with Cricket Australia over his contract and had been asked to re-apply for the role. His management company said his resignation was effective immediately.

Cricket Australia chief executive officer Nick Hockley said the former batsman had been offered the opportunity to lead the team's defence of the Twenty20 World Cup title on home soil later this year but had chosen not to accept.

"Justin has done a fantastic job... but when we sat down and looked at the needs of the team going forward, we felt that the team has evolved, the team's needs or the requirements of the head coach had evolved," said Hockley.

Former captain Mark Taylor said he suspected Cricket Australia now wanted "more of a man manager and less of an absolute cricket coach and disciplinarian".

With a Test tour of Pakistan just weeks away, Andrew McDonald will act as interim coach.

Langer took over as coach in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He was part of a golden era for Australia, playing 105 Tests from 1993 to 2007, averaging 45.27 and amassing 7,696 runs, including 23 centuries.

