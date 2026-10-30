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Lancashire exit came as shock, says Anderson

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Vitality Blast - Semi Final - Lancashire v Somerset - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - September 13, 2025 Lancashire's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Vitality Blast - Semi Final - Lancashire v Somerset - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - September 13, 2025 Lancashire's James Anderson Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough/File Photo

REUTERS

Oct 30 - Former England fast bowler James Anderson has said he was shocked when Lancashire chose not to renew his contract, ending a 25-year association with his home county.

The 44-year-old, England's leading test wicket taker with 704 victims in 188 matches, retired from international duty in 2024.

"I was being told they thought the best way for the team to move forward was without me. I was quite shocked. It was quite brief," Anderson told the BBC Tailenders podcast on Friday.

"I wanted to see my career out with Lancs (Lancashire). I don't know if my career is done, we'll have to wait and see, but it would be nice at some point if someone would let me retire."

Anderson, who captained Lancashire's red-ball side for the first time this season, took 50 wickets at an average of 17.68 as the county finished seventh in the eight-team second division.

Anderson said he was excited by new opportunities, including his role as captain and co-owner of the Napoli Knights in the Italia T10 league.

"I have to attack it like that and not dwell too much on how or why it finished at Lancs," he said.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.