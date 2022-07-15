Lamborghreeni looks too fast for his eight rivals

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) CLAP OF THUNDER was runner-up in his last two starts. Can be third-time lucky. (2) FLOW FOREVER has not been far off. He is a chance. (3) BYE BYE BIRDIE and (4) GOING GLOBAL could also make the frame. (8) TOTAL PROTECTION, (6) LORD OF LIGHT and (7) MAIN MISSION cannot be ruled out.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(1) NICE MOVE is overdue a win and should go close. (8) TABBY CAT, who is just a two-year-old, is improving with racing. She has 4kg less to shoulder and gets a top chance. Of the other juveniles, (6) SKYFULL is running close. (2) LOOK TO THE STARS and (3) BALLYCOTTON could make the money.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(5) LAMBORGHREENI has come well and is looking for four straight wins. (4) FLYING FIRST CLASS, who is 5.5kg better off for 1.35 lengths, should give him a run for the money. Another strong front-runner, (2) WHITE FANG, could go up to make it interesting. (7) ARLINGTON ACTION should not be far off on collateral form. (1) CAPTAIN CHORUS recorded his last win at this track and could get into the money.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

Stablemates (1) GREEN HAZE (big weight), (2) ORIGAMI (back to best) and (3) LONDON ROADS (top run in Derby but bled and is returning from an enforced break) are more than capable. Watch the money. (7) JAIMALA is bang in form and a hat-trick could be achieved. (9) RAISEAHALLELUJAH is another running well and must come into the reckoning. (4) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE should not be too far off.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) CASTLETOWN and (6) SOUND OF SUMMER renew rivalry. Castletown finished 1.3 lengths ahead of his challenger, but the 4kg difference could turn the form around. Look for a better performance from (5) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS. He could have the run of the race from a good barrier. (1) SOVEREIGN SPIRIT and hat-trick seeker (7) GOLDEN TUNE could get into the mix.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) COMING IN HOT is holding form and will make his presence felt. (2) CORVETTE CAPTAIN, who ran a good second after a slow start, looks the threat. (6) MEET THE CAPTAIN was not disgraced in his only start at this track. Place chance. (5) BABY DONT HURT ME could do better and prove best of the rest.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) RIDGERUNNER was not disgraced in his post-maiden and gets weight from his elders. He should be involved in the finish. (2) TUSCAN WINTER is giving him 5.5kg and could battle to catch up. (4) MATHIS was backed when winning easily on debut but the form has not been franked. (3) SOUND OF HOUNDS is dropping in distance and could make the tierce.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(1) ANFIELDS ROCKET is carrying the top weight despite being a juvenile, but he does look a cut above the rest. (7) ROGER THE DODGER choked up last time and could challenge. (2) THE MAKWAKKERS could finish off strongly for the minor placing. (6) TRUST THE FIRE, (8) MIX THE MAGIC and (5) INTO THE FUTURE need to overcome wide draws but are not out of it.

RACE 9 (1,450M)

(9) SILLY FELLA is holding good form and could escape problems from pole position. (5) WIND SOCK did well in new surroundings after a rest but a wide draw could be a problem. (8) SPEECHMAKER also has a wide draw but could make the frame. (7) LULU'S BOY found problems last time but could get the first run to the judge.