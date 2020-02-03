NBA: Lakers notch first win since Bryant's death

SACRAMENTO • Things will "never feel the same" for the Los Angeles Lakers after the shock death of icon Kobe Bryant, but every game from now is an important step towards recovery.

A day after the National Basketball Association team paid an emotional tribute to one of the sport's all-time greats following his death in a helicopter crash last week, the feelings were still raw for most of their players.

The Lakers, however, put their heartbreak aside, defeating the Sacramento Kings 129-113 on Saturday evening.

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 21 points as the visitors (37-11) kept their grip on top of the Western Conference and coach Frank Vogel welcomed the cathartic victory.

"We got our first win," he said. "It is never going to feel normal. That is our first win since this happened.

"There are going to be a lot of important steps for us along the way. I loved the way we came out tonight.

"We knew that last night was going to be an emotional game. We got through it. Tonight, it was get back on track, and go out and get a win no matter what."

It is clear that the Lakers will be taking baby steps as they come to terms with Bryant's demise. They also need to get used to constant reminders of the five-time NBA champion's greatness whenever they travel on the road.

On another video tribute which was shown by the Kings, LeBron James, who notched his 11th triple-double of the season and the 92nd of his career after contributing 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, said it would help in the healing process.

"It should be acknowledged because of what he meant to this franchise for 20 years," the three-time NBA champion said.

"We're prepared for it. We understand it and we hope it happens every night just because of the legacy that he's left behind.

"We're prepared for it as a team, as an organisation and we're going to continue to get through it. It's our obligation just to go out and play the game, have that winning mentality because that's what he would want."

James was one of the last people to talk to Bryant before the fatal crash - which also cost the lives of eight others, including daughter Gianna - and he admitted it was a bittersweet recollection.

"It is not a great memory because it is the last one (conversation)," he said. "I got an opportunity to talk to him. But, for me to always think about that is not a great memory, because it was the last one."

Vogel's men were not the only ones that were hurting on the night.

The Kings fans at the Golden 1 Centre constantly chanted Bryant's name, while their team's coaches showed solidarity with their opponents by wearing black T-shirts with "KOBE" on the front during the pre-game warm-up.

His death has also struck a raw nerve with Sacramento coach Luke Walton, Bryant's teammate of 81/2 seasons from 2003-12.

"Emotions are everywhere," the former Lakers forward and coach told ESPN. "It's really hard and it's something we are all fighting through."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE