Lakers have depth but reserves need game time

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers without All-Star big man Anthony Davis are a different outfit altogether, but a capable team nonetheless and roster management will shape their season.

Last Friday against the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers squeezed out a 117-115 National Basketball Association (NBA) home victory with Davis sidelined by a right adductor strain.

The Lakers certainly have the depth to compete when their front-line starter is unavailable, but the challenge remains keeping those expected to fill the void engaged when everyone is healthy.

Markieff Morris posted 11 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot in place of Davis against the Bulls and is a viable option to do so again should he be needed against the Rockets this morning (Singapore time).

"With Keef, it was managing the roster," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of his decision to insert Morris into the starting line-up.

"He's been a little bit shortchanged with minutes and hasn't really had a chance to blow it out and get some big run.

"Obviously, he was a huge contributor for us last year in a championship run. With AD (Davis) out, it was an opportunity to get him some extended minutes because he's someone we believe in and he had a great performance."

Despite what could be described as an uneven start to their season, the Lakers (7-3) have won 70 per cent of their games and sit atop the Western Conference.

There were expectations that the NBA champions would be a juggernaut given that the front office strengthened what was already a title-winning roster, but the Lakers thus far have been just good enough to be very good, yet not quite great.

8-3 The Lakers' record without Anthony Davis since he joined in 2019.

Finals Most Valuable Player LeBron James is not worried this early into the season.

"Through the first 10 games I think we've played B, B-plus basketball and that is absolutely OK," the All-Star forward said.

"We are a team that added basically five new pieces to the rotation, and we're still learning from each other and getting accustomed to different line-ups and playing with different guys.

"But I think through the first 10 games, we've played pretty good basketball. We want to be better. That (grade) lets me know we have room to improve, and that's a bright spot."

The Rockets (3-4) are still not whole themselves, but their 132-90 win over the Magic last Friday represented a step in the right direction, even with Orlando missing a handful of vital rotation players.

Houston will be without Danuel House Jr here but are continuing to develop as a collective unit after a Covid-hit start to their season.

Their next challenge comes in facing the Lakers twice in three days and with last season's 4-1 loss in the semi-finals of the West play-offs still fresh, All-Star James Harden knows that the hosts will be pushed to their limits.

"Your mental focus has got to be at another level," the NBA's scoring champion for the past three seasons said. "It's very difficult to beat a team two times in a row, especially back-to-back like that."

