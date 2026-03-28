Lady Jean may well have one foot in Slipper

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) LADY JEAN won well second time out in the strong centre of Cape Town and can book her place in the 3 million rand (S$225,000) Race Coast Slipper by winning here and she looks good enough to do so against the boys, despite carrying a penalty for a win.

(2) IN THE RED went close second-up. Could be the chief threat.

(1) SPIRIT OF GABZ has shown some fair form on the Highveld and should go well from pole position.

(5) LADY GODIVA won well third time out and the form has been franked. She could be a contender despite carrying a penalty.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(2) NO PRESSURE ran two good races with blinkers on in Cape Town and this will likely be an easier task. Being by Ideal World out of a Trippi mare, he should enjoy the step-up in trip.

(1) FIRE FORCE has good recent form over staying trips and should handle a step-down to 1,900m from pole position.

(4) QHUDE MANIKINIKI ran a cracker when stepped up to 1,900m last time. Will be involved.

(8) SKIPPER O’MALLEY has solid form and is distance-suited but does have a wide draw.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(7) WHAT A PASSION has shown good form on both the turf and Poly over this trip and could still improve, but she does have a wide draw.

(9) KALI BWANA won well last time over this trip and can be involved if able to overcome a wide draw off a reasonable opening handicap mark of 77.

(4) SAKURA HANAMI has the form to be involved from a fair draw.

(5) YOUR LADYSHIP is drawn in the middle and might enjoy the step-down in trip.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(1) AVERSATOR has faced the best in the country without being disgraced and he should go close over this trip as he ran two fine races over 1,400m here in 2025 in April and June, including coming second in the Listed Gatecrasher Stakes.

(11) GOLDEN RULE has a big weight to carry and a wide draw, but he has class and has been in good form over 1,400m.

(7) MAGIC TATTOO has the form to be a contender, although he would probably prefer shorter, like a 1,000m.

(6) DONQUERARI is also at his best over 1,000m but has won over this trip on the Greyville Poly before, so might be up to it.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) ZOOMBOMBER’s recent best form has been over sprints, so he could go close from a good barrier draw.

(2) LONGSWORD is capable of a strong finish, so should enjoy this course and distance.

(3) BANK STREET is course and distance suited and well drawn.

(5) THE MASK is in good form and could earn.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) THAT’S MY BABY loves this venue and can bounce back to winning ways.

(1) BACK AT THE GEORGE has a fine form chance from pole position.

(7) SOVEREIGN GRANT should be in the shake-up if able to overcome a tricky draw.

(6) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE will be dangerous if able to get to the front relatively easily.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) COUNT OF ROUEN has class and might follow in the footstep of other raiders to Cape Town who ran below-par down there but bounced back in their hometowns with fine runs.

(4) GOTTA GO EDDIE is always thereabouts and has the form to be a contender.

(2) PARMENION is competitively merit-rated on his best form and could be in the shake-up.

(8) IMPERIAL POWER is consistent and should go close if able to overcome a wide draw.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) ROYAL SWORD won well on Poly debut last time. Can follow up.

(3) FAIRE ADVANTAGE has the form to be thereabouts if given a good ride by a 4kg claimer.

(5) PIED PIPER is in fine form and should make another bold bid.

(6) WORLD OF OUR OWN beat Faire Advantage and Pied Piper comfortably last time but has a tricky draw and this is tougher.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(2) ONE IRISH ROVER is off a competitive mark and should be in the shake-up.

(4) IN THE BAG has the form to be a contender.

(8) LITTLE CRACKER is also one for the shortlist in the line-up.

(7) L’ULTIMO has the form to earn here.