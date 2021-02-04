Lack of medical volunteers a further setback

TOKYO • Japanese doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus will not have the time to volunteer at the Olympics, a medical association has said, raising another headache for the organisers.

The director of the Tokyo Medical Association, which represents 20,000 doctors, said doctors and nurses were under too much strain dealing with a third wave of the pandemic.

"No matter how I look at it, it's impossible," said Satoru Arai, whose association was asked by the Tokyo Olympic organising committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government to secure over 3,500 medical staff for the event.

"I'm hearing doctors who initially signed up to volunteer say there's no way they can take time off to help when their hospitals are completely overwhelmed."

Arai added that he could not bring himself to push for volunteers at such a critical time. Up till last week, 73 per cent of hospital beds available in Tokyo for Covid-19 patients were full.

The Games, postponed by a year, are set for July 23 to Aug 8.

But persistent clusters of infections in Japan have raised questions about holding the Games this year, eroding support for the extravaganza among a public nervous about athletes and spectators bringing in new cases.

New infections in Japan rose to new highs last month, triggering a second state of emergency across most of the country. The Japanese government on Tuesday extended the order until March 7.

But authorities remain determined to hold the showcase event, partly to herald what it hopes will be the end of the pandemic.

Arai said an Olympics without fans would relieve most of the burden of providing doctors and his association is of the view that the event should be behind closed doors.

While the possibility of a Games devoid of fans has been floated, the organisers say they are reluctant to even contemplate that.

The organisers have suggested that volunteer doctors could be paid for their work, according to a lawmaker who attended a meeting on Tuesday.

This would mark a departure from what has become common practice at recent Games, with medical staff coming forward as unpaid volunteers.

But Arai said it was not about the money and his concern is that doctors would be still be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients and vaccinations throughout the summer.

