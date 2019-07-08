Lack of game nous proves costly

The Singapore Under-21 netball team produced a solid first three quarters to keep pace with their more experienced Malaysian counterparts in yesterday's Asian Youth Netball Championship final.

Trailing by three points as they entered the final period in Kashima, Japan, the Republic's lack of poise proved costly as they committed too many turnovers while trying to cut the deficit.

In the end, the Malaysians, who have seven players with senior caps, clinically converted their chances to win 57-48 for a sixth title and exact revenge for a 47-43 loss in the 2017 final in South Korea.

Nevertheless, Singapore U-21 coach Goh Seck Tuck was proud of how his 12 girls, none of whom have been capped by the senior team, managed to keep their fierce rivals at bay for much of the game.

The defending champions even led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter after an aggressive start, rattling Malaysia with their quick hands and footwork.

Goh said: "We worked very hard, given that we were inferior in terms of size and experience.

ACCURACY NEEDED If you look at the shot attempts, they had 67 and we had just two fewer. So that is one area we need to improve on. GOH SECK TUCK, Singapore Under-21 netball coach, on where the team can do better.

"Our plan was to keep their score as low as possible, and I felt we did that earlier on by cutting their attack quite a few times and I'm quite proud of our girls."

However, once Malaysia settled down, they eventually found their passing rhythm and took control.

It helped that their goal shooter Khairunnisa Nazri was on red-hot form, making 45 of her 50 attempts.

At half-time of the closely-fought encounter, Singapore trailed 26-25. They were up 34-33 midway through the third quarter but could not maintain that momentum as sloppy passing crept into their play.

Captain Janna Poong, 20, said: "There were hiccups here and there later on... but credit to Malaysia because they shot very well today.

"Since the start of the tournament, we have improved in terms of teamwork and the flow of attack. I'm really proud of the girls because we put up a good fight until the final whistle."

By finishing in the top three, Singapore have qualified for the 2021 Netball Youth World Cup in Fiji.

Goh said: "If you look at the shot attempts, they had 67 and we had just two fewer. So that is one area we need to improve on. Also, we lost concentration due to fatigue from putting in the extra effort in the first three quarters.

"But all these improvements will come with experience and we need more time to expose the squad to international matches."

Sri Lanka ended third by beating Hong Kong 75-49.