LA28 may omit lifters, boxers and pentathletes

LAUSANNE • Sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing, which all made their debuts at the Tokyo Olympics, have been included in the initial programme for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday.

But weightlifting, boxing and modern pentathlon did not make the cut for the initial 28 sports and must meet certain criteria in 2023 to be included, IOC president Thomas Bach told an online news conference at the end of an executive board meeting.

An IOC session in February will approve the initial programme for Los Angeles and the three sports that have been left out will be up for re-inclusion at another IOC session in 2023.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing were a success among young viewers and are already a part of the programme for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But for weightlifting and boxing, their exclusion is a major blow as their international federations struggle with governance, finance and corruption issues.

They have been warned repeatedly by the IOC to reform or risk losing their Olympic spots.

Bach labelled both sports as "problem children" and they will need to show improvement in financial transparency, governance and improve doping regulations to get back into the Games.

Modern pentathlon, part of the Olympics for more than a century, must provide plans for a replacement for horses in the competition following a scandal in Tokyo, where a horse was hit by a trainer.

Its governing body has since voted to replace the riding component with another sport yet to be decided as it seeks to boost flagging interest - it traditionally has one of the lowest viewership ratings.

"The UIPM (modern pentathlon federation) must... appeal to youth and the general public," Bach said.

On the possibility of a biennial football World Cup - a controversial idea floated by Fifa - the German added that the IOC was in the dark but would draw up a contingency plan if it does come to fruition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS