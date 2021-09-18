LA 2028 Games will be 'on time, on budget'

LOS ANGELES • Kathy Carter, who earlier this week was named chief executive officer of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic organising committee, has said the Games will be both fiscally sound and leave a lasting impact on the host city.

This will be the second time that the largest city in California will hold the quadrennial event, 44 years after the first.

The 1984 edition is widely considered to be the most financially successful Games and organisers are aiming to pursue a similar prudent fiscal policy.

Carter said the "no build" Games will utilise the city's wide array of existing sports facilities and will cost about US$6.9 billion (S$9.3 billion), spending that will be offset by revenues from sponsorships, ticket sales and other sources.

"First and foremost, we're going to host a Games that are on time and on budget," said Carter, who secured key sponsorship deals as the committee's chief revenue officer before being promoted to CEO.

"There are a lot of things we can do to make it very easy for the athletes, the stakeholders and ultimately the fans to engage and to experience the Games. But for us that's the start, not the end, because we believe if that's all we do, we will have missed a moment to do even more."

Carter added that a key component to building a lasting legacy, and winning over sceptics in the city, was getting started on programmes that will improve the lives of LA residents now.

To that end, LA28 has pledged an investment of US$160 million to make sports more accessible to kids across the city - particularly in underserved communities - for sports including swimming, tennis, golf and judo.

"We didn't want to wait until 2029, after we've closed the Games and settled the books, to start impacting kids' participation in sport.

" So we've made getting kids playing and reducing barriers to entry a key part of our initiative," she said.

If the committee is successful in implementing those programmes ahead of the Games, it will go a long way towards refuting the narrative that hosting is a losing proposition for cities.

"We said, 'Don't trust us, we'll show you, starting with youth sports'," she said. "It's incumbent upon us to continue to do that."

Carter also tipped her hat to the organisers of the Tokyo Games, which were staged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It really puts a finer point on what we have to build from an organisational perspective to be able to manage the unexpected," she said. "What kind of team, systems and process do we have to put in place, because no matter what we can dream up, we have to be prepared for the unknown...

"You can never be over prepared for the unexpected."

REUTERS