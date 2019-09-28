Kyrgios to take break and be on best behaviour

SYDNEY • Combustible tennis star Nick Kyrgios insisted yesterday he will be on his "best behaviour" for the next six months, after being put on probation by the Association of Tennis Professionals following a series of recent on-court outbursts.

The temperamental Australian, 24, was hit with a US$25,000 (S$34,550) fine and a suspended 16-week ban on Thursday. The ban will be lifted after a six-month probationary period, provided he meets certain strict criteria.

It includes "no further code violations for verbal or physical abuse, unsportsmanlike conduct or a visible obscenity directed at an official", and also seeking support from a specialist in behavioural management during the off-season.

"Guess I'm on my best behaviour for six months," he told his 1.2 million Instagram followers, while adding the hashtag #detention.

In response to one user saying he should have been banned for life, he replied: "Well no, not really. I'm chilling, relaxing. I'll speak when I want."

The ATP opened a probe into Kyrgios following an explosive meltdown at last month's Cincinnati Masters. He smashed two rackets, launched an abusive tirade at the chair umpire before appearing to spit at the official during a second-round match.

He was fined US$113,000 for ball abuse, leaving the court without permission, an audible obscenity and unsportsmanlike conduct during his loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The tour also cited a "pattern of behaviour" in the past 12 months of verbally abusing officials.

Kyrgios has five days from Thursday to appeal the suspended ban, but has yet to indicate whether he will or not. While he was penalised for the Cincinnati outbursts, he avoided further punishment for calling the ATP "pretty corrupt" during the US Open after he "clarified" his comment.

Kyrgios, who boasts a long list of misdemeanours, was scheduled to play the China Open next week but pulled out on Thursday, citing a collarbone injury.

"I'll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover. See you all soon," said the 27th-ranked firebrand after his first-round exit at the Zhuhai Open.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES