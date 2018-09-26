Kyra soars to two golds at skydiving event in China

Singapore indoor skydiving champion Kyra Poh made her injury comeback in style with two gold medals from last week's Asiania Indoor Skydiving Championships in Chongqing, China.

The 16-year-old, the youngest in the open field, won the solo freestyle title and teamed up with Choo Yi Xuan to finish top in the dynamic two-way category.

In the solo freestyle, flyers perform both free and compulsory routines and are awarded points based on creativity and difficulty.

The two-way event sees each member completing a sequence as fast as possible during the speed round and performing to a song of their choice during the free round.

Said Kyra: "I'm really happy with the results because this is my first competition after I fractured my rib in June. It gives me great encouragement as I prepare for the FAI (World Air Sports Federation) World Cup in Bahrain next month."

While trying to attain an outdoor skydiving licence in Norway in June, she fumbled on her 16th jump and landed on the ground chest first.

Singapore won three other medals at the inaugural tournament from Sept 18 to 23.

Isabelle Koh, 11, won the solo freestyle junior title while 17-year-old Yi Xuan was second. Joshua Tay and Ian Diong, pairing up for the first time, clinched bronze in the dynamic two-way event.