Kyra soars to gold in Sydney

Indoor skydiver Kyra Poh won the individual freestyle open category at the Australian Open Indoor Skydiving Championships in Sydney last week. The Singaporean had also clinched gold in this event in 2016 and 2017. Besides the solo title, Kyra also won a silver in the two-way dynamic event with Czech Tobias Chaloupka. The duo then teamed up with Amy Watson of Thailand and Australian James Dehombre to finish third in the four-way dynamic team event. Kyra, 17, said: "The standards of the competition keep growing so I'm extremely happy with my solo freestyle performance... (The team events) give me the opportunity to keep learning and developing new skills for the sport I love."