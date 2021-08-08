Kudos as Chopra makes history

TOKYO • Neeraj Chopra yesterday made history as he not only earned India's first Olympics gold medal in Japan, but also became just the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra won the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

It was a case of better late than never as, on the penultimate day of action, the 23-year-old secured the men's javelin with a throw of 87.58m to emerge as India's first track-and-field Games champion.

Jakub Vadlejch won silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely, also from the Czech Republic, claimed the bronze with 85.44m.

Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, seized the lead with 87.03m on his first attempt, a distance no other competitor achieved during the final.

"It feels unbelievable," he said. "This is our first Olympic medal for a very long time, and in athletics it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country."

With a best of 86.65m in his qualifying round, Chopra knew his Games were on the right track but never considered the gold a sure thing.

"In the qualification round, I threw very well so I knew I could do better in the final. I didn't know it would be gold but I am very happy," he added as his overjoyed teammates and coaches celebrated from the stands.

Chopra's feat drew widespread praise in his country, with Bindra first to offer his congratulations.

"Your performance has further elevated what has been evident throughout the Games - that our athletes are not only capable of going toe-to-toe with the best, but are firmly establishing ourselves as the favourites," he tweeted.

"Our first individual gold might have taken over a century to come, but the comparatively minuscule time taken for you to bring home the second is a solid indication we, as a sporting nation, are on the rise."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chimed in, tweeting: "History has been scripted at Tokyo! The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well.

"He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit."

Russian Mariya Lasitskene added Olympic gold to her three world titles, winning the women's high jump with a clearance of 2.04m. Australia's Nicola McDermott (2.02m) won silver and Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2.00m) claimed the bronze.

An emotional Lasitskene, who did not compete in Rio due to the fallout from Russia's state-sponsored doping programme, knelt on the track and buried her face in her hands after winning the Russian Olympic Committee team's first athletics title in Tokyo.

On the track, Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her glittering Olympic career with her seventh gold as the United States stormed to a crushing victory in the 4x400m women's relay.

The 35-year-old, who on Friday became the most decorated female track-and-field athlete of all time, helped the "Dream Team" quartet - 400m hurdles winner Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, the silver medallist in that event and 800m gold medallist Athing Mu and herself - romp home in 3min 16.85sec.

Poland (3:20.53) took silver, while Jamaica (3:21.24) grabbed the bronze.

Felix's 11th medal also took her one clear of Carl Lewis' 10 as the most decorated US track-and-field Olympic athlete.

The American men's team also won their first gold on the Tokyo track, clinching the 4x400m relay by a huge margin and ending a drought at the Games that had sparked criticism back home.

It was the final chance for them to avoid the ignominy of not winning a gold on the track for the first time in the Games' 125-year history - with the exception of their boycott year in 1980 - and they left it to the very last event.

The American team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin took the lead early and surged ahead of their challengers to win in a season-best 2:55.70.

The Netherlands took the silver in a national record of 2:57.18 and Botswana claimed the bronze and African mark in 2:57.27.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men's 1,500m in a Games record of 3:28:32, ahead of Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot (3:29.01) and Briton Josh Kerr (3:29.05).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS