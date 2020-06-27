Kranji Mile on Aug 16

The $1.5 million Kranji Mile will be held on Aug 16, said the Singapore Turf Club, as it released the new racing fixtures for the third quarter on its website.

Now a domestic Group 1 race instead of an International Group 3 feature, the 1,600m event was originally slated for May 23.

It was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic, along with several other Kranji feature races.

In the light of Covid-19, the invitational race will be closed to international participation. Only Singapore-based horses are eligible.

The $1 million Group 1 Singapore Derby has been rescheduled to Sept 6, from its original April 18 slot. It is the final leg of the Singapore Four-Year-Old series.

For Singapore racing's restart behind closed doors, the two race days for next month will be on July 11 and 26.

They will be on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

After that, there will be one race meeting per week for August and September.

August will have four Sunday meetings (on Aug 2, 16, 23 and 30) and one Saturday meeting (Aug 8).

The Merlion Trophy will be staged on Aug 23 and the Singapore Classic on Aug 30. Both are Group 2 races worth $400,000 each.

September will have three Saturday meetings (Sept 12, 19, 26) and a Sunday meeting (Sept 6).

The $800,000 Group 1 Singapore Guineas will be run on Sept 26.