Kranji mile fit for a king

King's Command has done his chances of a ticket to the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) no harm, following his slashing win at Kranji on Saturday.

All credit should go to trainer Shane Baertschiger for picking out a carefully crafted path for his grey stayer towards the May 21 target.

The son of Tavistock was widely regarded as a lukewarm chance in last year's Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in November.

But he dropped too far back and ran on for only eighth to Lim's Lightning.

The ghostly grey went through the reboot button - and along came new owners as well.

In only three runs this year, the five-year-old has got two wins in his last two. Saturday's $85,000 Kranji Stakes B contest was even more impressive than the previous one, also over 1,400m.

Handy behind leader Entertainer (Yusoff Fadzli) throughout, the $22 shot was jogging when Matthew Kellady got him into a pouncing position at the top of the straight.

Once he was peeled out for his run, the result was soon a foregone conclusion.

King's Command skipped away to a 11/4-length win from the Jerome Tan-trained Savvy Command (Akmazani Mazuki).

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained last-start winner Leatherhead (Jake Bayliss) was third, 3/4 lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 21.36sec on the Long Course C.

One critical party whom Baertschiger is hoping will be sold by the win is the handicapper.