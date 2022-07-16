Kosciuszko close to Derby summit

If Daniel Meagher could turn back the clock, he would not have run Lim's Kosciuszko in the Kranji Mile.

It is not because of the hiding his rising star took in the May 21 showpiece for a second blemish to his hitherto faultless eight-in-a-row.

The $1 million International Group 3 race is a huge drawcard, but the Australian trainer said it eventually did more harm than good to the 4Y0 campaign of the horse named after Australia's highest mountain.

At his return five weeks later in the first leg, the Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m), the Lim's Stable galloper was upended by Relentless.

Most thought the run was still full of merit from the way he went down fighting after doing all the donkey work up front from a wide alley.

Some even thought regular partner Danny Beasley went a touch too quick, but Meagher prefers to call it a Kranji Mile "hangover".

"In hindsight, I shouldn't have run him in the Kranji Mile. It's hard to say because his preparation had been perfect, and we had to have a go," he said.

"He was up against the best older horses at level weights. He had no room to hide when he was caught in the pressure zone.

"He set quick sectionals, but he never quickened. In the end, he's come out worse for wear.

"Looking back, I don't think he was at his best at his next run in the Stewards' Cup. I think he still had a hangover from the Kranji Mile."

Meagher can only hope the two hard runs have screwed Lim's Kosciuszko right down for his grand final, tomorrow's $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m).

On 101 points, 15 higher than next best Relentless (who just got a hike of 13 points off his Stewards' Cup win), the son of Kermadec is, on paper, the best four-year-old at Kranji.

But the unexplored frontier that is the distance still rattles Meagher.

"It'll be an intriguing race because it's a 1,800m race. If it was 1,400m or 1,600m, I'd tell you it's a one-horse show," said Meagher.

"Will he get the distance? Because he's so sharp and he's so brilliant, people doubt even more.

"I firmly believe he will. I don't see why he wouldn't.

"Many thought Lim's Lightning wouldn't get 2,000m and yet he won the Gold Cup.

"I have no doubt he's the best horse in the race. He's one of the better horses to have raced here in the last five to 10 years.

"We just hope he can come back a little in his run, switch off better.

"We're trying the crossover noseband and he was outstanding with one in his trial. I just hope he gets the distance, Danny will have to rate him really well.

"To me, he's got the best jockey for a race like this, that's a fact. Danny's the right jockey to have on in Group 1 races.

"It's simple and yet it's not simple, if you know what I mean."

A Group 1 race is never easy to win, but the need to fill a void can give that extra push.

"Dan's very hungry for the win as he's never won a Derby. He's a bit like my dad, who has won all the big races in his 11 years in Singapore, except the Singapore Airlines International races and the Derby, albeit he did win the Victoria Derby," said Meagher, who himself won four Group 1 races, all from Lim's Lightning, but not yet the Derby either.

"I remember I used to ride Exaggerate in trackwork, and whenever I see Saimee (Jumaat) now, I still tell him he should've won the Derby (2003). They were beaten by Lead To Victory.

"It would be special if I win the Derby. As we all know, I'm a crier, every time I win a Group race, it's a personal and family achievement above all, I get so emotional.

"It's got everything to do with the history of Singapore racing and my family, Danny, and also the staff. It's a big team effort.

"But I'm also hungry for a race where everything is all fair and may the best horse win."