Unified Korea player Ro Suk Yong tussling for the ball with three Indonesians in their women's basketball Group A game in Jakarta yesterday. They won 108-40 while cheered on by supporters who wore T-shirts bearing a unified Korean flag with the slogan "One dream, one Korea". Basketball is one of three sports, along with football and handball, where competition has started before Saturday's official opening of the Asian Games.

SEE ALSO: Koreans impress on opening day of action