Table tennis: Korean smashes world No. 1 Chen Meng at T2 Diamond

Jeon Ji-hee could be forgiven for aiming to take only one game off women's world No. 1 Chen Meng in their quarter-final at yesterday's Seamaster T2 Diamond Singapore.

After all, the South Korean, 27, had lost all her three matches with three-time world champion Chen, the last of which was a 3-0 defeat at the Asian Cup in April.

But she overcame the odds in a dramatic see-saw battle yesterday, clawing back from the brink of defeat and saving two match points to prevail 11-10, 11-10, 4-11, 3-11, 5-2, 4-5, 5-4 for her first victory over the 25-year-old Chinese.

Jeon said: "I can't believe it. Before the match, I thought if I could take a game off her it'd be good enough. She's the world No. 1 and her form has been good.

"I guess I was more daring in making my shots."

Under the no-deuce rule, world No. 20 Jeon trailed 9-4 and 9-6 in the first two games but fought back to edge it both times.

She was soon down 4-2 in the final game played in the Fast5 format, a feature of the T2 event to speed up the game if there is no winner after 24 minutes.

As it went down to the wire at 4-4, Jeon said: "I (told myself that I) have to take the initiative even if it means losing, and not be scared."

She bravely held on to take the game 5-4 and the match for her second scalp, after world No. 10 Miu Hirano of Japan in the opening round of 16 on Friday.

Crediting her performance to her improved mental strength, Jeon added: "I didn't think too much... I played one point at a time during these matches."

She will need to summon that strength in today's semi-finals, where she will face Olympic bronze medallist Mima Ito.

The other last-four tie at Our Tampines Hub will be an all-China clash between world No. 3 Sun Yingsha and No. 5 Wang Manyu.

In the men's quarter-finals, T2 Diamond Malaysia winner Lin Yun-ju of Chinese Taipei recovered to beat No. 16 Patrick Franziska 10-11, 11-6, 11-6, 11-2, 1-5, 5-2.

Cool and collected throughout, the 18-year-old Lin's only displays of emotion were muted fist pumps and a smile when victory was sealed.

On his first singles encounter against the German, he said: "In the first game I made more mistakes. I played more hesitantly and didn't get into competition mode.

"I watched videos to understand his game more and I didn't really dare execute those tactics (I prepared), but slowly got more comfortable.

"My coach told me to play my usual way and be more decisive."

The world No. 10 faces China's Lin Gaoyuan while top seed Xu Xin of China and Japanese teenager Tomokazu Harimoto play the other semi-final in the afternoon, with the finals taking place tonight.