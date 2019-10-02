Korean golfer cops ban for rude gesture

SEOUL • A golfer and tennis official were this week punished for their bad and inappropriate behaviour in separate incidents that hit the headlines.

The Korea Professional Golfers' Association (KPGA) yesterday suspended South Korean golfer Kim Bi-o for three years after he stuck up his middle finger at fans over the noise made by a smartphone camera.

The world No. 302 reacted angrily after he was startled by the shutter sound, which affected his shot at the 16th hole on the final round of the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open on Sunday.

Kim, who leading by a stroke at the time, flipped off the crowd before slamming his club on the ground in frustration.

The 29-year-old went on to win the tournament - becoming the first player to win twice on the Korean Tour this year-and later apologised for losing his temper.

Yesterday, Kim kneeled in front of TV cameras as he fought back tears and said he would "leave everything to the KPGA" after being called up to an emergency meeting over his action.

But the KPGA later said it had reached a unanimous decision to impose a three-year ban from the Tour along with a fine of 10 million won (S$11,537), saying that he "damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour".

Kim leads the Tour in money and Player of the Year points, but the suspension means he will not be able to finish the season, which has two events to go.

He was the Tour's Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2010, and also played on the PGA Tour in 2011.

Separately, an umpire who asked a ball girl whether she was "hot" during a second-tier ATP men's tournament in Italy was yesterday banned from officiating pending an investigation, tennis' governing body said.

Gianluca Moscarella, who has also been accused of inappropriate conduct towards one of the players, was caught on social media making inappropriate remarks to a girl, saying she was "very sexy", before asking, "Are you hot... physically or emotionally... or both?"

"We're aware of a number of incidents involving Moscarella... at the Challenger Tour event in Florence last week," said the ATP.

" Moscarella was immediately dismissed from the tournament."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE