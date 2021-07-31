Koonta looking for a grand comeback

With a good first-up record, the sparingly raced Grand Koonta looks set to bounce back to the winner's circle at Kranji tomorrow.

Going through his record, Singapore's joint second-highest rated galloper, with Minister on 103 points, has scored six times from just 14 starts in 21/2 years of racing.

Four of them were after a break, ranging from 11/2 months to eight months.

Trained by James Peters, the China Horse Club-owned Grand Koonta has not raced since finishing 10th to Minister in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile on May 22.

It was his first attempt over 1,600m and he failed to handle it.

Peters went back to the drawing board and rested his charge, who is in top order again for tomorrow.

"The mile was too far for Grand Koonta. We took a chance but it didn't work out," said the Englishman.

"He ran around seven lengths off the winner, but it wasn't too bad. He only ran out of the placings in the last 300m.

"He went for a break. Around three weeks after the Kranji Mile, there was a 1,200m race, but in the end, we skipped it as I thought it was too close.

"There wasn't anything for him after that, though. This race on Sunday is the only option left for him."

For his return, Peters sent Grand Koonta to the trials last week. His charge passed it with flying colours, romping home by almost five lengths in a good time.

BETTER TRIAL THAN BEFORE It was a very good trial. If he can bring that trial form to Sunday, he's got a great chance, I reckon. I can tell you he trialled a lot better this time round than the trial before the Lion City Cup. JOCKEY VLAD DURIC on Grand Koonta who won his trial for his return to racing.

Four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric, who will ride the horse tomorrow, was astride.

True, it was not against good horses, but still, the manner Grand Koonta won it was very impressive, indeed .

"He trialled well, but it wasn't the greatest bunch of horses he beat that day," said Peters.

"But all's good with him. His action was good, he had a nice break, and he likes to go well fresh.

"I asked Vlad a few weeks back and he was free and happy to take the ride."

Duric has ridden Grand Koonta only once in a race. It was in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m in April as the $10 favourite.

The combination ran on solidly for a creditable third to Lim's Lightning, the circuit's highest-rated galloper (105 points).

The Australian, who has ridden 26 winners this year, was happy to be reunited with the classy grey.

"He's in really good form. James has done a wonderful job to bring him back to such good form," he said.

"He trialled brilliantly when he's not usually a horse that shows much in his trials. It was a low-rated trial, but he still ran time.

"It was a very good trial. If he can bring that trial form to Sunday, he's got a great chance, I reckon.

"I can tell you he trialled a lot better this time round than the trial before the Lion City Cup."

If there is any query, it would be the awkward alley - No. 9 in the 10-horse field which is packed with top rivals.

"Grand Koonta has not got the best draw. I'll have to sit down with Vlad and the owners, and come up with a bit of a plan," said Peters.

"It's a strong race with lots of pace, and it's never easy to carry the topweight against many up-and-comers.

"Fame Star and Makkem Lad will set a strong pace, and we'll then probably settle further back.

"He's a horse you can settle wherever he is comfortable, anyway. Hopefully, the wide barrier won't be an issue."