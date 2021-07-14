Konrad speechless after uphill surge for 1st win

SAINT-GAUDENS • Patrick Konrad yesterday claimed a maiden Tour de France victory with a successful long-range attack on a rain-soaked 16th stage, a 169km mountain trek from Pas de la Casa, Andorra, to Saint-Gaudens.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider broke away from a small group 36.5km from the finish in the last significant climb and never looked back as his chasers reacted too late.

The 29-year-old crossed the line 42 seconds before Italian champion Sonny Colbrelli, who outsprinted Australian Michael Matthews for second.

"It's my first stage win. I'm really speechless," said Konrad.

"This victory is of course for my family, my friends, for all my believers, and also for Bora-Hansgrohe. They always gave me trust, they told me to fight for it. It came really in the right moment. To win a stage here makes me really proud."

The Austrian added that he was happy that he "had the legs and made it until the finish".

"I was already three times in the break but always waiting until the final. It is not always a good decision to go early but I gave it a try and I am really happy," he said.

"When I passed the 1km line, I saw the uphill part and thought, 'Agh, this could be painful again'.

"But there was time to celebrate. I really believed in it with 500m to go. I'm super, super happy, I think I can really enjoy this moment now."

Title holder Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as the main contenders kept their powder dry ahead of today's much-feared 17th stage to the Col du Portet, a 16km ascent at an average gradient of 8.7 per cent.

To get there, they will first tackle the Col de Peyresourde (13.2km at 7 per cent) and the Col de Val Louron-Azet (7.4km at 8.3 per cent).

Pogacar's group finished yesterday's stage 13:49 off the pace as the top positions in the general classification remained unchanged. He leads EF man Rigoberto Uran by 5min 18sec in the standings.

Separately, Slovakia's Peter Sagan will skip the Tokyo Olympics because of an injury he picked up during the Tour, the Slovak Olympic Committee said.

The 31-year-old three-time world champion and seven-time winner of the Tour green sprint points race hurt his knee in a bunch sprint fall on Stage 3.

The injury became infected, forcing the Bora-Hansgrohe rider to withdraw ahead of Stage 12.

"After pulling out of the Tour de France, Peter Sagan underwent knee surgery in Monaco," the committee said in a statement.

"The infection did not affect the knee joint, but the surgery and subsequent health problems have prevented (Sagan) from travelling to Tokyo."

In his previous Olympic appearances, Sagan finished 34th in the road race at London in 2012 and 35th in the mountain bike cross-country race at Rio in 2016.

