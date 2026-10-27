Komatsu header seals another Asian Champions League win for Kobe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oct 27 - Vissel Kobe secured a late 1-0 win over South Korea's Daejeon Citizen to continue their perfect start to the eastern phase of the Asian Champions League Elite on Tuesday as Vietnam's Cong An Ha Noi picked up their first win in the competition.

Ren Komatsu's glancing header seven minutes from time moved Kobe on to nine points from three matches as eight teams chase berths in the knockout rounds.

"We were playing away from home so, above all, it was important to keep our mindset focused on moving forward," said Komatsu.

"In both attack and defence, I think the key was to always be proactive and play on the front foot."

Kobe sit two points clear of Johor Darul Ta'zim after the Malaysian side registered a 3-0 home win over Port FC from Thailand through second-half goals from Jonathan Silva, Bergson and Stoichkov.

Cong An Ha Noi handed Chinese hosts Shanghai Port a surprise 3-2 loss to claim their first victory in their debut appearance in the competition.

Brayan Perea scored twice for Mano Polking's side, including the 69th-minute winner and Shanghai Port's Mateus squandered the opportunity to equalise when he hit the post from the penalty spot.

"Cong An Ha Noi today made history," Perea said. "The team played very well against a good team that has good players."

Kyoto Sanga fought back from two goals down to crush visitors Newcastle Jets from Australia 5-2.

Patrick Wood struck twice from the penalty spot for Newcastle but Kyoto rallied in the second half with Alex Souza scoring twice.

Lee young-jae netted in the 64th minute to earn Jeonbuk Motors a 2-2 draw with hosts Beijing Guoan while Thailand's Ratchaburi FC held visitors Kashiwa Reysol to a 0-0 draw.

Unbeaten Japanese duo Kashima Antlers and Gamba Osaka play Pohang Steelers and Buriram United on Wednesday.

The first eight finishers in the league phase in both east and west Asia advance to March's last 16 phase with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to be played in Saudi Arabia in April and May. REUTERS