Apprentice jockey Simon Kok has been suspended for two Singapore race days over his handling of Generation M in Saturday's Race 2.

He pleaded guilty to careless riding in that passing the 1,050m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in.

His horse was then insufficiently clear of Flashfast, who was checked.

Kok will be suspended until May 14, covering two Singapore race days. He was advised of his right of appeal.