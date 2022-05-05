Kok is happy with his horse of the moment

Trainer David Kok would love to have a stable full of Happy Moments. Who would not?

But in the Singaporean handler's case, it is not only the kind that leaves fond memories. Happy Moment is also the name of arguably his current best horse from his small string of 22.

Known as Count Me In since he began his Kranji career as an unraced in 2019, the son of Showcasing has built up a smart record of six wins and four placings from 21 starts.

He did hit a lean spell in 2020, but the Covid-19 interruption was not the main culprit. Sore heels on hard tracks were.

A string of ordinary results ensued. The podiatric issue took its toll on him after another bad run on March 27, 2021.

Kok backed him off, roped in the expertise of the Singapore Turf Club's vets and farriers - along with a new owner (Sia Wei Kiang), complete with a change of name - and it has been "happy days" since.

Kok's patience was rewarded instantly with a three-in-a-row and, even when he was not winning, he was not far off.

At his last start on April 17, when he had his first stab at Class 3 company, Happy Moments would have notched win No. 7 had it not been for a reinvigorated Spirit Of Big Bang's late storming run.

With similar opposition in this Sunday's $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,000m, Kok is heading in with some degree of confidence.

"The horse is very fit. He has still maintained his fitness since his last run," he said.

"He's always been a good horse from the time I had him for his first owner, Mr Stephen Tin from Mauritius, but he had soft feet.

"It was a heel issue to his hooves, both the vets and the farriers have done a great job on him. His heels were sore when he ran on turf.

"That's why I only run him on Polytrack now, but I'd still like to run him on turf in the future.

"He's also more mature and stronger. He's now at his peak."

Benny Woodworth, who boasts one win on Happy Moment - at his second start - was reunited with the five-year-old at his last race. The Malaysian rider said the motor felt just a little zippier.

"He ran a good race at his last start," he said. "He was a bit one-paced at first, but he then closed off nicely.

"I think the leaders were also weakening. I know this horse well and was getting back on him after around 11/2 years.

"He's improved a little bit, but he's definitely more mature now. I expect him to run well this week."

Happy Moment will jump from barrier No. 2, a significant help against worthy rivals like King Arthur, Ararat Lady and Sun Ops.

Kok saddles only one other runner on Sunday, David's Sling in the $30,000 Class 5 over 1,100m.

While the Singapore Derby-winning trainer (Well Done in 2016) does not have the numbers or a crowd-puller under his barn roof these days, he was delighted to saddle a winner on the day the public returned to Kranji on Saturday.

"It was a great feeling to see the crowds back. It creates a different atmosphere, especially when Sabah Star won," said Kok in reference to his only winner that day.

"You know how they love it when an outsider wins. A few uncles were shouting 'outsider'.

"The owners are from the Royal Sabah Turf Club, but they were not here to lead Sabah Star in. The chairman Datuk Peter Chin and his committee members are coming down on Kranji Mile day, though.

"I haven't decided who will run yet, maybe Sabah Star, Win Win (or) Leggenda. We'll see, but they will definitely have a runner."