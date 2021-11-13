Kok gets King's Command

Champion apprentice jockey Simon Kok may be disappointed that he could not bid for a back-to-back Singapore Gold Cup triumph on Big Hearted at Kranji tomorrow (Race 10, 4.30pm).

The Michael Clements-trained and Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable-owned galloper has been offered to former three-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes.

But, luckily, the vastly improved King's Command, a ride which Kok requested to put on hold, was still available.

While the Shane Baertschiger-trained and Aramco Stable-owned grey may not be as proven as Big Hearted, Kok did not think he was "thrown a bone".

True, on just 73 points and his highest win in Class 4, King's Command cannot be compared to Big Hearted's 93 points and a Group 1 win. But he has only 50kg to carry in the $1 million Group 1 classic over 2,000m.

After all, lightweights have a good haul in the race.

For the record, Big Hearted, on 75 points last year, also carried the minimum 50kg, after graduating only in Class 3.

Kok has ridden King's Command before, for a sixth over 1,600m just three starts back. He actually had a say in the horse's big turnaround with the latest quickfire double.

"I commented to Shane that I felt the horse needed a break, and he agreed with me. He's really progressed a lot when he came back from the break and won twice," said the Ipoh-born rider.

"Shane actually offered me the ride earlier. But I told him to hold on as I didn't want to give an answer until I knew what was happening with Big Hearted."