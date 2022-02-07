Kok cleared of riding complaint

Apprentice jockey Simon Kok has been cleared of not riding to instructions aboard Fortune Star, who finished eighth in Race 9 at Kranji on Jan 22.

The inquiry was held after a written complaint by trainer Kuah Cheng Tee, who believed Kok made insufficient effort to push his mount forward to comply with his instructions.

Kok confirmed the instructions given. But he said that, from a wide barrier, his mount was slightly slow to begin.

When runners from the inside barriers improved quickly, he believed that he would not have been able to clear runners and take up a forward position.

He added that, when the inside runners improved, he elected to go back and try to obtain cover but was unable to and raced wide throughout.

In considering the evidence, the stewards acknowledged that Fortune Star had been slightly slow to begin and multiple runners from the inside barriers had shown pace.

Kok's decision to go back was not unreasonable. Under the circumstances, no action was taken.

But Kok was advised, where possible, to attempt to ride his mount to instructions in future.