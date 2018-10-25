Kohli is quickest to achieve 10,000 ODI runs

VISAKHAPATNAM (India) • India skipper Virat Kohli yesterday became the fastest-ever batsman to reach 10,000 one-day international (ODI) runs, making history in his 205th innings against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, followed up on his 140 in the opening match in Guwahati and went on to score 157 to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

Kohli, who will turn 30 next month, reached the 10,000 milestone with a single off spinner Ashley Nurse, then hit Marlon Samuels for a boundary to get his second successive ton of the five-match series.

He is just the 13th batsman, and fifth Indian, to join the elite list.

He received a clap on the back from batting partner Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who himself breached the 10,000 threshold in July.

Cricket analyst Freddie Wilde likened the speed of Kohli's 10,000 feat to shaving seconds from Usain Bolt's 100m world record.

"To give you an idea of how much better Virat Kohli is than other great ODI players: him scoring 10,000 ODI runs in 205 innings - 54 faster than the next best - is proportionately equivalent to breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record by exactly 2.00 seconds," he tweeted.



Virat Kohli's unbeaten 157 in his 205th innings during the second ODI between India and West Indies yesterday allowed him to total 10,076 runs. He surpassed fellow batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who took 259 innings to cross the 10,000-run mark. It was also Kohli's 37th ODI century. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



THE 10,000-RUN CLUB IN ODI CRICKET

18,426 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 14,234 Kumar Sangakkara (Sri) 13,704 Ricky Ponting (Aus) 13,430 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri) 12,650 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri) 11,739 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pak) 11,579 Jacques Kallis (Rsa) 11,363 Saurav Ganguly (Ind) 10,889 Rahul Dravid (Ind) 10,405 Brian Lara (Wis) 10,290 Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri) 10,143 Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Ind) 10,076 Virat Kohli (Ind)

"King Kohli", as he is known in the Indian press, was dropped on 44 by his opposite number Jason Holder off debutant seamer Obed McCoy, after winning the toss and electing to bat first and took his side to 321-6 in their 50 overs.

The star batsman smashed 13 fours and four sixes as he went past 1,000 runs in 11 one-day matches this year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE