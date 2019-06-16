Kohli expects to overcome intimidating mood and Pakistan

LONDON • Virat Kohli will have history on his side when India play Pakistan in a Cricket World Cup blockbuster today - a clash that is always more than just a game.

India cut off bilateral cricket ties with its neighbour after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, with authorities blaming Pakistani militants.

Pakistan toured India in 2012-13 for a series of one-day internationals and Twenty20 matches but they have not faced each other outside of a multi-nation tournament since.

Tensions soared this year when about 40 Indian paramilitary police were killed in Kashmir in a suicide bombing and India launched an airstrike on what it claimed was a militant camp inside Pakistan.

All of this has meant that the police presence will be heightened. For a crowd of 25,000, the security operation will be at its largest for a game at Old Trafford, bigger than it will be for England's fixture against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

About half a million ticket applications were received and about 65 per cent are expected to be India fans, with 20 per cent backing Pakistan and the remainder classed, notionally at least, as neutrals.

The passionately vocal support of British south Asians has already become a striking feature of this Cup, with England fans expected to be outnumbered when they face India at Edgbaston on June 30.

India have a perfect Cup record of six wins against their arch-rivals. They also won their most recent meeting at the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.

Kohli's side have lived up to their billing as one of the favourites along with holders Australia and top-ranked England, with two wins and a washout in three matches.

The No. 2-ranked side beat South Africa and Australia before a no-result against New Zealand, the only other unbeaten team in the 10-team tournament.

Kohli downplayed the frenzy and excitement over the high-octane clash, with more than a billion people set to tune in, but said the "intimidating" atmosphere would bring out the best from his men.

"We know we're there when it comes to the mindset. Having a game plan, executing it," he said.

"As soon as you enter the field, it's calm and relaxed. The atmosphere from the outside, for the first time, it's a bit intimidating, but we'll look to execute well.

"It's been competitive for years. It's a marquee event, an honour to be a part of the big game. Brings out the best in all of us."

No extra motivation is required for Pakistan, who cannot afford further slip-ups after their only win in four matches came in an upset over England that followed an opening rout by West Indies.

They lost to Australia on Wednesday after a washout against Sri Lanka five days earlier.

They could look back for inspiration to the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, where they won by a thumping 180 runs.

For skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, it is about learning from their mistakes.

"India are also a very strong team. We will assess our performance and then we will plan," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE TIMES, LONDON

INDIA V PAKISTAN

Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 5pm