Kohli ends 7-year stint as India's Test captain

NEW DELHI • Virat Kohli shocked the Indian cricket world yesterday by abruptly resigning as the national side's Test captain, after leading the team to memorable overseas victories in his seven years in charge.

The 33-year-old, considered one of the best batsmen of his generation, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

"It's been seven years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance everyday to take the team in the right direction," he wrote.

"There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief.

"I have always believed in giving my 120 per cent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.

"I've done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it's now."

The feisty top-order batsman has had a difficult relationship with the Indian cricket board (BCCI) since stepping down as the Twenty20 captain after last year's World Cup.

That cost him the one-day captaincy as well, with the BCCI installing Rohit Sharma as captain in both the short formats.

Kohli, who took over the reins in 2014, led India in a record 68 Test matches, winning 40 and losing 17.

"BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights," the Indian board wrote on Twitter.

BCCI officials were not immediately available to confirm who would take over as India's next Test captain, although opener KL Rahul's name has already started doing the rounds.

The board's secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter after Kohli's surprise announcement: "Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special."

Tributes also poured in swiftly, with former India batsman Suresh Raina posting: "Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had."

Former India seam bowler RP Singh said Kohli should be proud of his seven-year stint because he had achieved "remarkable" things for Indian cricket.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE