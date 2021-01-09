Koh hopes for better luck from the Master

With no staying races available, Singaporean trainer Desmond Koh has entered his four-time winner Luck Of Master in today's $70,000 Kranji Stakes C event over the Polytrack 1,600m.

The $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m last November was Koh's benchmark for the Luck Of Friendship Stable-owned six year-old, but he was the second emergency acceptor and did not get a start.

He ran in a Kranji Stakes C race over the Gold Cup distance on the same day. He came from behind to finish a smack-up fifth to Time Lord, after racing wide.

This was followed by his last-to-seventh outing in the $150,000 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes over the Poly 1,600m. His rider lost the use of his off-side reins for a short distance passing 350m mark.

To Koh, today's 1,600m is well short of the Hong Kong-owned chestnut's best. But, with no staying races coming up soon, preferably on turf, it is a better option than staying in his box.

"He's a pure 2,000m horse and we wanted him to get a start to see where he fits against that Gold Cup benchmark," he said.

"We wanted to see if he could mix it with the best stayers Kranji has to offer. But, unfortunately, he didn't get in and we fell back on the Colonial Chief Stakes instead.

"His run was not so bad. He didn't disappoint, but because there was nothing else for him, I'm giving him another run over the same course and distance in that Kranji Stakes C race.

"He races more often on turf and I would think he's more of a turf horse, but he's won once over the Polytrack mile."

That win in a Class 4 event came on Jan 4 last year, when Luck Of Master produced a quick turn of foot for jockey Benny Woodworth to score going away.

Interestingly, that was the only time the top Malaysian jockey has ridden Luck Of Master in 14 starts. Noh Senari has won twice on the horse and Wong Chin Chuen once.

In the old days, Koh forged a formidable alliance with Woodworth for many years. Phenom's win in the 2008 Group 1 Patron's Bowl was their greatest result.

"Benny and I go back a long way. If I get the opportunity and he's free, I will always support him," he said.

"Benny has won on Luck Of Master and he knows the horse. I don't have to tell him how to ride the horse. From barrier one, he won't be as far back, but it doesn't really matter where he draws, he will run on strongly."