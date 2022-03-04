Klitschko praises sport's unity

KYIV • Former world boxing heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine has lauded the sports community for coming together to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes following the invasion of his country last week.

Since the beginning of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has called "a special military operation", Russian and Belarusian teams and athletes have been frozen out of international events by many sporting bodies.

Belarus has been a key staging area for Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has been sanctioned as a result.

"I'm proud of the world's unity and seeing sporting communities standing together - the International Olympic Committee, boxing federations, Uefa, Fifa, Formula One," Klitschko told Sky Sports.

"Ban Russian teams from participating. I have nothing against the athletes but they are presenting the regime and in some way the connection with this war.

"It's never enough until the war is going to be stopped but it's important to show the world is not okay with this war, that the sporting world is not okay with it."

Wladimir and his brother Vitali, also a former world heavyweight icon and now the mayor of Kyiv, have both taken up arms against invading Russian forces.

"It's a very challenging time in the lives of Ukrainians. I was never thinking I'm going to face the war," Wladimir said.

"You see and hear the explosions, the rockets, the destroyed vehicles, buildings - it's absolutely terrifying what the war can do.

"I'm proud of the Ukrainian nation. Everyone stands for each other. I have never been as proud to be Ukrainian as now."

Oleksandr Usyk, the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation champion, is also fighting the battle for the future of his nation, having joined the territorial defence battalion in Kyiv.

Three-weight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and former tennis pro Sergiy Stakhovsky, who just retired in January after his Australian Open exit, have also enlisted in the military.

But there are massive risks involved in taking up arms.

Not only have Ukrainian athletes put their sporting careers on the line, dying in the conflict is also a distinct possibility.

Already two pro football players, as well as a celebrated former junior biathlete, have been killed while protecting their country.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FifPro), which represents over 65,000 players, confirmed the deaths of Vitalii Sapylo of Karpaty Lviv and Gostomel's Dmytro Martynenko on Twitter.

Sapylo, who signed up as a tank commander, died repelling an attack on the streets of Kyiv, while Martynenko was killed after his apartment was hit by a bomb.

"Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and teammates of young Ukrainian footballers Vitalii Sapylo (21) and Dmytro Martynenko (25), football's first reported losses in this war," a statement read.

"May they both rest in peace."

The International Biathlon Union on Wednesday also announced the death of 19-year-old former biathlete and skier Yevhen Malyshev, expressing its deep condolences, before condemning the invasion.