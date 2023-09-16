Klaasen guides South Africa to one-sided win over Australia

Cricket - Fourth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - September 15, 2023 South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fourth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - September 15, 2023 South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching his half century REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fourth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - September 15, 2023 South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after reaching 150 runs REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fourth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - September 15, 2023 Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with Travis Head after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen caught by Alex Carey REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fourth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - September 15, 2023 Australia's Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
PRETORIA - Heinrich Klaasen bludgeoned the ball to all corners in a blistering knock of 174 to lead South Africa to a comprehensive 164-run victory over Australia and level the five-match one-day series to 2-2 on Friday.

Klassen hit 13 sixes in an awe-inspiring display of power hitting to help South Africa to a total of 416-5 – their second highest against Australia – after they had been put into bat.

Australia replied with 252 in 34.5 overs and the disappointment of defeat will be multiplied by a hand injury to opener Travis Head that could rule him out of next month’s World Cup.

Head retired hurt after being struck on the hand by a rising delivery from George Coetzee in the ninth over, walking off the arena in obvious distress. REUTERS

