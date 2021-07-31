Kiwis top rowing table, Britons sink to new low

TOKYO • New Zealand soared to the top of the Tokyo Olympics rowing medals table yesterday as a brutal inquest began into Britain's collapse following a disastrous regatta for the powerhouses.

The New Zealanders finished ahead of Germany and Britain in the final of the men's eight after Emma Twigg gave the nation its first gold of the day in the women's single sculls.

In other races on the last day of action at the Sea Forest Waterway, Canada finished ahead of New Zealand and China in the women's eight while Stefanos Ntouskos won Greece's first rowing gold in the men's single sculls.

In the men's eight - the final race of the regatta - New Zealand were locked in a thrilling duel with Britain, leading the defending champions by just 0.07 of a second at the halfway point of the 2km course.

But they found extra reserves over the next 500m and held off the charging German team in the final stretch to win in 5min 24.64sec, nearly a second clear.

It is the Kiwis' first victory in the event since the 1972 Munich Games, capping a stunning day after Twigg's earlier triumph and the silver in the women's eight.

"The eight is the blue-riband event and it is that way for a reason," said Hamish Bond, a member of the victorious New Zealand team. "Feeling that power of eight people harnessing their physical potential for the collective good, that's the pinnacle of the sport."

New Zealand ended the rowing competition with three gold medals and five in total - ahead of Australia, who won two golds.

But Britain are licking their wounds after finishing way down in 14th spot in the table with one silver and one bronze.

They had topped the table in Beijing, London and Rio, so their Tokyo showing was a shocking return for a sport that received funding of £24.6 million (S$46.5 million) from UK Sport over the past four years.

Brendan Purcell, British Rowing's performance director, said the team had fallen short of their four-medal target, admitting "we didn't meet our own expectations".

But the United States have suffered an even worse outcome here. The last time the Americans competed at the Olympics but failed to make a podium in rowing was in 1908.

The US had won gold in the women's eight at the previous three Games yet they could finish only fourth in Japan.

According to World Rowing statistics, six world-best times were set during the rowing competition, as many athletes thrived despite sweltering and windy conditions to set new benchmarks for excellence in the sport.

Aside from a two-day hiatus due to adverse weather forecast, there were no further hiccups and it was a far cry from Rio, when competitors had lambasted the conditions at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.

