Kiwis score first with rugby meet

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams will play in a 10-week domestic competition from June 13, bringing some hope to a sports world looking to move past the standstill brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) made the announcement yesterday after the government said it would bring its alert level down a notch to Level 2 from Thursday, with the rate of new Covid-19 infections having slowed to a trickle.

Only three cases were reported yesterday for a total of just under 1,500 infections with 21 deaths.

New Zealand is the first major rugby nation to announce a restart to competition since the outbreak shredded the global sports calendar from March.

"It's obviously fantastic news for the game right across the country," NZR chief executive Mark Robinson told reporters. "It's been a challenging time, so if this acts in any way to provide leadership and hope and some inspiration to Kiwis that are doing it tough, it will be fantastic, obviously.

"A lot of people around the world are obviously watching us and being in touch around how we're approaching it... not only for New Zealand but right around the sporting world.

"So it's critical we do it well."

That will mean teams flying in and out on chartered planes on match days and playing behind closed doors until the authorities deem it safe for fans to return.

Players will be checked daily for Covid-19 symptoms and asked to be even stricter on themselves than the Level 2 alert that permits people to travel, eat at cafes and go to cinemas.

"We are holding them to a slightly higher standard than the general public," NZR acting medical adviser Deb Robinson said.

"Because we really, really want this competition to go well and they really want to play."

The competition has been endorsed by Super Rugby's governing body Sanzaar, but will have no bearing on the wider tournament which also includes teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

The international format was halted in March after seven rounds and may not resume this year due to travel curbs and border controls.

Next month's New Zealand competition, which will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, will see the Otago Highlanders host the Waikato Chiefs in Dunedin on the opening Saturday, with the Auckland Blues at home to the Wellington Hurricanes the next day.

Defending Super Rugby champions Canterbury Crusaders will have a bye in the first week.

Players now have a month to get fit for the hastily arranged tournament, but the All Blacks' international calendar remains up in the air.

Their July Tests against Wales and Scotland are in doubt, along with the Southern Hemisphere's annual Rugby Championship, which starts in August.

REUTERS